Evmos Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $16.80 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Evmos coin can now be bought for $0.0560 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. Evmos has a market capitalization of $16.80 million and approximately $613,419.63 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

