Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

EPM stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The company has a market cap of $292.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPM. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

