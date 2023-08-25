Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. Sells 46,778 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $683,894.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,144,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,587,370.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

EYPT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.51. 1,410,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,490. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.03 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.58% and a negative net margin of 283.81%. As a group, analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EYPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with serious eye disorders in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. Its commercial products include YUTIQ for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU for the treatment of postoperative inflammation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.