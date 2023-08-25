ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 16,024 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 301.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

PayPal stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,876,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,459,063. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

