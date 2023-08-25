ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 102,000 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 144.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MetLife by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MetLife by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after acquiring an additional 418,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after buying an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,275,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,671,000 after buying an additional 64,137 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. Argus increased their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MET

MetLife Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MET traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.77. The stock had a trading volume of 385,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,742. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.