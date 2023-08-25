ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 13,702 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 159.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 630.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on HubSpot from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on HubSpot from $470.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.67.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $2.66 on Friday, reaching $500.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,212. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $581.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,913,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,974,270.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,913,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,237,871 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.