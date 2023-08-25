ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 48,446 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,446 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Toll Brothers worth $11,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $602,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 68.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 317,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,068,000 after acquiring an additional 128,547 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,439.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 582,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 265,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $39,241.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,721 shares of company stock worth $15,964,889 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TOL

Toll Brothers Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of TOL traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.06. The stock had a trading volume of 517,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,096. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $83.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.