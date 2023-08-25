ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 55,626 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,626 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Teradyne worth $12,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 304,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,704,000 after buying an additional 15,783 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 409,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,051,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,241 shares of company stock worth $2,941,897. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Teradyne Price Performance

Teradyne stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.27. 215,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.85. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

