ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $10.84 Million Investment in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 302,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,844,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,756.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ XENE traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,528. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

