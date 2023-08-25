ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,060 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 18,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $787,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 18,650 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $787,962.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 3,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $149,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,862 shares of company stock worth $964,242. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. The company had a trading volume of 51,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,806. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.00. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.84 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.81% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.