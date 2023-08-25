ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 67,745 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 67,745 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $222.67. 365,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.35.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.89.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

