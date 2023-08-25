ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $12.60 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 166,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,597,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,340 shares of company stock valued at $7,798,229. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.55. The company had a trading volume of 205,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,430. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.99 and a 1-year high of $95.45. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 87.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.99 and a 200-day moving average of $83.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 202.02%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

