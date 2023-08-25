Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $650.00 million-$670.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $657.33 million.

Fabrinet Trading Down 2.5 %

FN opened at $158.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.17. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $163.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 652.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Fabrinet by 2,823.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

