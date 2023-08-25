Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,148.35

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1,148.35 and last traded at C$1,147.35, with a volume of 7214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1,138.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FFH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$875.00 to C$980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,367.50.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80. The company has a market cap of C$26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,035.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$963.83.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$38.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$41.60 by C($2.92). The firm had revenue of C$8.94 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 175.0343214 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Salsberg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$988.09, for a total transaction of C$494,042.50. Company insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.