Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $268.57

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 268.57 ($3.43) and traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.32). Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy shares last traded at GBX 265 ($3.38), with a volume of 10,959 shares traded.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £166.53 million, a P/E ratio of -601.14 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 268.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 292.56.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy

(Get Free Report)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, an investigational intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19, acute kidney injury, cardiac protection, solid organ transplant, and ischemia reperfusion injury; and Bexmarilimab, a novel precision cancer immunotherapy candidate for treating solid tumors, non-small cell lung carcinoma, and hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.