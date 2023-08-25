FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 434 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $342,309,000. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,757,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.84. 60,574,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,266,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $313.80. The company has a market cap of $742.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.77.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

