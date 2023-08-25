FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after buying an additional 108,283 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,685. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

