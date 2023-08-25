FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 72,542 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 71,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $19.56. 137,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,898. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

