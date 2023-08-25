FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,079 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,924 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.3% during the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the airline’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,019 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,971 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.03. 1,410,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,223,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.76. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

