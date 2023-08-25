FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000.

Get VanEck Natural Resources ETF alerts:

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:HAP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.75. 4,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.01. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $42.27 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.90.

About VanEck Natural Resources ETF

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.