FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $746,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.61. The company had a trading volume of 237,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,322. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.26. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $201.72 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

