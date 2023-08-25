FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 1,343 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 61,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NOBL traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.81. 322,646 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.54 and its 200 day moving average is $92.13. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.