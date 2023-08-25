FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 1,343 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 61,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
NOBL traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.81. 322,646 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.54 and its 200 day moving average is $92.13. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
