FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 2,655 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,024 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,169,431,000 after purchasing an additional 816,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,972,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $686,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,449 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel

Intel Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.79. 10,275,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,195,328. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $137.32 billion, a PE ratio of -149.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

INTC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

