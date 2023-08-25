Fellaz 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $983,143.67 (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, Fellaz has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Fellaz token can now be bought for $2.81 or 0.00010795 BTC on major exchanges. Fellaz has a total market capitalization of $1.95 billion and approximately $983,143.67 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fellaz Token Profile

Fellaz was first traded on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,255,913 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz.

Buying and Selling Fellaz

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

