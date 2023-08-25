Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45,910 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.43. 1,045,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,243,807. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.02. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FITB. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

