FIL Ltd Acquires 256,710 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,350,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,710 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $368,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after buying an additional 1,985,847 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,050,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,728,000 after buying an additional 616,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,348,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,353,000 after buying an additional 448,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $62,854,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,092,654.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $62,912,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $63.34. The company had a trading volume of 348,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,991. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.59. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $74.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

