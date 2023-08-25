FIL Ltd Buys 4,567,237 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,474,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,567,237 shares during the period. Brookfield comprises about 1.0% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. FIL Ltd owned about 1.56% of Brookfield worth $829,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE BN traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.62. The company had a trading volume of 784,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,133. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $51.47. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 311.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

