FIL Ltd Grows Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 980,314 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 0.8% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. FIL Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $728,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in CME Group by 363.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,500 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after acquiring an additional 916,334 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,293,000 after acquiring an additional 774,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total transaction of $164,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,378.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total transaction of $164,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,378.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CME traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.77. The company had a trading volume of 660,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,929. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $209.31.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CME. Citigroup raised their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.70.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

