FIL Ltd Grows Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,524,652 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 1.86% of Restaurant Brands International worth $389,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.21. 581,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,725. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

