FIL Ltd Has $487.73 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,280,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,552 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $487,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,991 shares of company stock worth $13,193,431. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8 %

PG stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,057. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company has a market capitalization of $362.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.61.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.