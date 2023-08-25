FIL Ltd Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 116.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,892,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,614,072 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.43% of Intel worth $584,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,088,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,223,363. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $139.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $37.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,340,065. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

