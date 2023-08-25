FIL Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,444,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,497 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.36% of PDD worth $337,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PDD by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.06. 5,400,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,147,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. On average, analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDD

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.