FIL Ltd Sells 125,126 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

FIL Ltd cut its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,126 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.29% of Elevance Health worth $312,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $453.87. 606,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.12.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.93.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

