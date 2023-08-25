FIL Ltd Sells 1,497,476 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

FIL Ltd cut its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,962,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,497,476 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 1.09% of BCE worth $446,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,641,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,883,000 after buying an additional 3,012,465 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,268,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in BCE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,196,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,737,000 after acquiring an additional 548,862 shares during the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.56. 859,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,189. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 154.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.84.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

