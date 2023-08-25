Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 374 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $701,629,000 after acquiring an additional 447,099 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,652,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,251 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $393,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,451,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,516,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

