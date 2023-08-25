Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 2.02% of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 71.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 549.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.78. 1,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,327. The company has a market cap of $51.43 million, a PE ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.45. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96.

About VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of international corporate bonds rated below investment grade and denominated in developed-market currencies. IHY was launched on Apr 2, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

