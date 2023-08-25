Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 3,617 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.78% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 349,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after buying an additional 36,245 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 293,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 206,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,979,000.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of TPHD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,148. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.0415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

