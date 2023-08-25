Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $341.52. 1,442,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,018. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $346.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.87. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $356.70.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.