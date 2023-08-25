Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.30 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,663,000 after purchasing an additional 202,349 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,586,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,513,000 after buying an additional 234,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,127,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,424,000 after purchasing an additional 478,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,876,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,766,000 after purchasing an additional 293,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after buying an additional 484,663 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,961 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.