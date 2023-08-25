Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.65 Million Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.13% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,317,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth $18,216,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth $11,498,000. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 104.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 154,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 78,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth $7,710,000.

MOO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.97. 14,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,717. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $76.67 and a 1-year high of $96.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

