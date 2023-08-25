Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 145,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,157,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

DE stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $388.10. The company had a trading volume of 340,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,568. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $328.62 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $113.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.23.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,580 shares of company stock valued at $34,799,115. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.53.

Deere & Company Profile



Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

