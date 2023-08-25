Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPA. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 135.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period.

PPA stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,656. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $86.06.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

