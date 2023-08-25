Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in Alibaba Group by 583.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,382 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,687,000. Hao Advisors Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,180,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5,653.9% during the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,996,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $88.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,451,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,516,096. The company has a market cap of $227.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

