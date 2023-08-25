Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $4,482,000. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 200,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.84. 1,325,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,624,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $59.71 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

