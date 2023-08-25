Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Linde by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Linde by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $379.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,174. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $393.67. The firm has a market cap of $184.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $378.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.