Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNK. Barings LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,000,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,083,000,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2,902.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $91.24. 2,168,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,524,821. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.47.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

