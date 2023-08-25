Financial Comparison: AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) & Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE – Get Free Report) and Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

AgeX Therapeutics has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gossamer Bio has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get AgeX Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AgeX Therapeutics and Gossamer Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Gossamer Bio 1 5 4 0 2.30

Profitability

Gossamer Bio has a consensus price target of $6.52, indicating a potential upside of 533.27%. Given Gossamer Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gossamer Bio is more favorable than AgeX Therapeutics.

This table compares AgeX Therapeutics and Gossamer Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics -30,788.89% N/A -147.51% Gossamer Bio N/A -3,755.82% -82.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Gossamer Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Gossamer Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AgeX Therapeutics and Gossamer Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics $30,000.00 1,037.30 -$10.46 million ($0.29) -2.83 Gossamer Bio N/A N/A -$229.38 million ($2.21) -0.47

AgeX Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Gossamer Bio. AgeX Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gossamer Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gossamer Bio beats AgeX Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgeX Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease. Its lead small molecule drug-based therapeutic candidate for scarless wound repair in discovery is AGEX-iTR1547, a drug-based formulation; and lead biologic candidate for induced tissue regeneration is AGEX-iTR1550 (Renelon), a gene delivery technology. AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration with the University of California at Irvine to develop cellular therapies to treat neurological disorders and diseases. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Alameda, California.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. It has license agreements with Pulmokine, Inc. to develop and commercialize GB002 and related backup compounds; and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize GB004 and related compounds. The company was formerly known as FSG, Bio, Inc. and changed its name to Gossamer Bio, Inc. in 2017. Gossamer Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AgeX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgeX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.