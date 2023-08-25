First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:FBTT)

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.
First Bankers Trustshares Price Performance
OTCMKTS FBTT remained flat at $16.65 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. First Bankers Trustshares has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $27.99.
First Bankers Trustshares Company Profile
