First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Purchases $40,800.00 in Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSEGet Free Report) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 2,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $20.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSEGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $106.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. First Busey had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in First Busey by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 28,901 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 19,665 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 19,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Busey in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

