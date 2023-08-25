First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 3,813 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 23.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 104,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after buying an additional 19,746 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 12.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,100,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,057,000 after purchasing an additional 238,879 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 954,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,854,000 after buying an additional 21,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.18. The stock had a trading volume of 149,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $156.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.97.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

